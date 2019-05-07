With a theme that celebrated the outrageous and over-the top nature of camp as a sensibility, it should come as no surprise that the looks at the 2019 Met Gala were not for the faint of heart, with noted red carpet champs, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Celine Dion swanning and showing out at the annual event on Monday night in New York City.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit’s theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, was inspired by Susan Sontag’s iconic 1964 essay, Notes on “Camp,” which describes the essence of camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” At the Met Gala, this translated to a red carpet filled with over-the-top looks and many a performance art of an entrance. From Lady Gaga, one of the co-hosts of the night, who established her dominion as a camp champ with a flamboyant striptease on the red carpet of four different Brandon Maxwell looks to the inimitable Billy Porter, who showed up in a Sun God-inspired ensemble, carried in on a golden litter by muscled attendants, this Met Gala was one for the books.

Here, we’ve done a roundup of the best dressed people at the 2019 Met Gala — and given awards for each. Read on to see who scored big on this year’s Met Gala red carpet.

When Life Imitates Art: Lady Gaga and Billy Porter

While over-the-top fashion was par for the course at the 2019 Met Gala, for red carpet MVPs Lady Gaga and Billy Porter, Met Gala fashion was also a vehicle for performance art.

Gaga, one of the co-hosts of the night, vamped on the red carpet in not one, not two, not three, but four different looks by Brandon Maxwell, which she alternately shed and donned as part of a playful routine that included a wagon full of champagne, dancers, umbrellas and a flirty striptease.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter confirmed his red carpet reign with a regal, opulent look from the Blonds that appeared to be inspired by a sun deity. The outfit consisted of an embellished catsuit, 10-ft wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece — casual! His royal status was only heightened by the fact that he was carried in on a black velvet and gold litter by six chiseled and shirtless bearers.

Camp All-Stars: Katy Perry and Joan Collins

For most stars, the camp theme might have been a foreign or daunting concept. Not so for Katy Perry, whose Met Gala looks every year are usually campier than a John Waters movie, or Joan Collins, a camp icon so legendary, she basically showed up as herself to the gala, much to the delight of Dynasty fans (and everyone else).

Perry’s look for the 2019 Met Gala, as the kids say, was “lit” — but literally. Dressed in a Moschino chandelier-as-dress designed by Jeremy Scott that was actually illuminated, Perry’s trademark campy style was in full effect on the red carpet. How she was able to sit for the dinner, however, remains a mystery.

Collins referenced her iconic looks on Dynasty when she showed up on the 2019 Met Gala with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who designed her voluminous white feathered gown.

Master Accessorizers: Kacey Musgraves and Jared Leto

For Kacey Musgraves and Jared Leto, the 2019 Met Gala camp theme wasn’t just something they were considering with their outfits, but their full looks — which is why both showed up with some scene-stealing accessories.

Musgraves, who’s already shown us she’s a camp MVP in past red carpet appearances and on her hilarious Twitter account, made for a perfect Moschino Barbie doll, complete with a blonde wig — and a matching pink convertible, quite possibly the most on-theme accessory that’s ever shown up to a Met Gala.

Leto, on the other hand, took self-love to the next level when he toted along a replica of his own head to pair with his rich red Gucci ensemble and crystal harness, an obvious nod the Gucci A/W 2018 runway.

That’s a Wrap: Hamish Bowles, Ryan Murphy and Florence Welch

Camp’s flamboyant nature is no stranger to drama and nothing says drama quite like a cape — at least, that’s the conclusion that we came to after seeing the sweeping, show-stopping looks on Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, Ryan Murphy and Florence Welch.

Bowles’s magnificent cape was edged with multi-colored feathers and featured a pattern that made him look like a psychedelic dandy — a style concept that was driven home with his rainbow-colored hairstyle.

Murphy opted for a Liberace meets Elizabeth I realness with a crystal and pearl embellished cape in a warm rose gold shade that featured an impressive ruff; Murphy styled the look with a matching vest, bow tie and trousers.

For Florence Welch, fantasy was the stuff that her camp dreams were made of when it came to her dragon-inspired embellished Gucci cape.

Hat’s Off: Celine Dion and Janelle Monae

When it came to headwear at the Met Gala, these ladies topped it off. While Dion’s metallic fringed romper could have stolen the show, her towering, spiky headpiece stole the show. Meanwhile, Janelle Monae, never shy about making a statement on the red carpet, obviously lives by the motto that more is more.

According to Oscar de la Renta, the design house responsible for Dion’s glamorous ensemble, the look is made up of 18 panels that were hand-beaded by 52 master embroiderers over the course of over 3,000 hours. The final piece weighs over 22 pounds.

Janelle Monae wears multiple hats as a singer, songwriter, actress, and producer, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that this was how she rolled up to the 2019 Met Gala.

