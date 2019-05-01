Theresa May Fires British Defense Secretary After Huawei Leak Investigation

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox are seen departing from No. 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet Meeting on April 30, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired Williamson after an investigation into Huawei leaks.
Dinendra Haria—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:21 PM EDT

(LONDON) — British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has been fired after an investigation into leaks from a secret government meeting about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says May has “lost confidence” in Williamson.

Downing St. says “the prime minister’s decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorized disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council. ”

An investigation was launched last week after newspapers reported that the security council, which meets in private, had agreed to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain’s new 5G wireless communications network.

The government insists no decision has been made about that.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE