White House Asks Congress for Additional $4.5 Billion in Emergency Border Spending: Sources

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan testifies during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on the FY2020 for the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The White House is asking Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.
Bill Clark—CQ Roll Call, Inc.
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN / AP
12:30 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House is asking Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.

That’s according to two people familiar with the request who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

A summary of the request obtained by the AP says the White House wants $3.3 billion for humanitarian aid to increase shelter capacity for unaccompanied migrant children and the feeding and care of families.

Another $1.1 billion would go toward operational support, including personnel expenses, detention beds, transportation and investigative work on smuggling.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Tuesday the department is running out of money amid a spike in migrants crossing the Southern border.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE