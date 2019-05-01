Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turns four on Thursday, May 2, and Kensington Palace released three new photographs for the occasion on Wednesday.

The second child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiled in the three photos taken by her mother at Kensington Palace and the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a tweet sharing the three photos.

In adorable mother-daughter fashion, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken many of Princess Charlotte’s official portraits herself. Kate Middleton is an avid photographer, and when Charlotte was born in 2015, she took the royal baby’s first official photos herself — becoming the first royal to do so — before taking more official photos of her daughter later on.

Princess Charlotte pictured for her fourth birthday. Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton, took three photos of her daughter to celebrate the oldest princess' fourth birthday. The photos were taken at Kensington Palace and at the Duke and Duchess' home in Norfolk, England. Kensington Palace

For Charlotte’s third birthday, the royal was photographed kissing her infant brother Louis. Of course, the portraits were again taken by her mother.

The royal family often shares portraits on special occasions like birthdays, christenings, weddings, anniversaries and holidays. Kensington Palace released a photo of Charlotte’s older brother, Prince George, for his fifth birthday in July.

Charlotte’s younger brother, 1-year-old Prince Louis, last had his portrait released for his first birthday in April.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.