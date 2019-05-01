William Barr Testifies Before Congress on the Mueller Report. Read His Opening Statement

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the way the Justice Department handled its release.

It will be the first time Barr has testified before Congress since releasing a redacted version of the report on April 18. Democratic lawmakers have accused Barr of attempting to spin the investigation’s findings in favor of President Trump, with some calling for Barr to resign. But Barr has defended the way he handled the release of the report.

Barr’s testimony comes a day after findings that Mueller objected to the way Barr initially characterized the report. Mueller wrote a letter to Barr in late March, saying Barr’s summary to Congress “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the report’s findings, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

That is likely to be a focus of Wednesday’s Senate hearing.

Read Barr’s written statement, which was released ahead of the 10 a.m. hearing:

View this document on Scribd

