The University of North Carolina-Charlotte was put in lockdown Tuesday afternoon, after a shooting was reported on campus.

The school’s office of emergency management warned students on Twitter that shots were reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu,” the account wrote.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department retweeted the alert shortly after.

Additionally, the University’s website released an alert that there is an active assailant.

Unverified tweets claiming to be from the school have surfaced, showing police placing the campus on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.