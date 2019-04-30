Officials: 2 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at University of North Carolina-Charlotte

Officials say that two people have been killed and four people injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, according to the Associated Press.

The University of North Carolina-Charlotte was put in lockdown Tuesday afternoon, after shooting was reported on campus. The school’s office of emergency management warned students on Twitter that shots were reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police are currently seeping the university’s buildings, the account said.

“NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu,” the account wrote.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department retweeted the alert shortly after.

Additionally, the university’s website released an alert that there is an active assailant.

Unverified tweets claiming to be from students at the school have surfaced, showing police placing the campus on lockdown.

Lawmakers began to respond to the shooting on Twitter.

State Senator Natasha Marcus tweeted, “I’m so sad for my Charlotte. Homicides way too frequent, 44 already this yr, & now 5 people have been shot at @unccharlotte today, 2 already declared dead. One shooter in custody. We need less violence, fewer guns, more community and more understanding.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by news about the shooting.

“Absolutely heartbroken to learn of the two deaths at UNC-Charlotte. Details still unfolding, but prayers with those receiving medical care right now,” Walker said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.