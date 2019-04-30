Georgia Woman Sentenced to Death for Starving 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Burning Body in Trash Can

Tiffany Moss enters a courtroom for her sentencing on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Moss, who was found guilty Monday of murder, cruelty to children and trying to conceal the death of 10-year-old Emani Moss by burning her body in a trash can in 2013, was sentenced to death.
Bob Andres—Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP
By Associated Press
11:36 AM EDT

(ATLANTA) — A woman has been sentenced to die for starving her stepdaughter to death in an Atlanta suburb in 2013.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Tiffany Moss showed no emotion as the Gwinnett County jury delivered the death sentence Tuesday morning.

Moss was found guilty Monday of all counts, including murder, cruelty to children and trying to conceal the death of 10-year-old Emani Moss by burning her body in a trash can.

Moss represented herself at trial and mounted no defense. She made no opening statement or closing argument and called no witnesses.

Authorities say Emani Moss weighed only 32 pounds (14 kilograms) when her body was found.

The girl’s father, Eman Moss, is serving life in prison without parole for his role in the crime.

