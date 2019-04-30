Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

While Game of Thrones has long hinted that Bran and the Night King have a connection, Jimmy Kimmel thinks they might have a connection of a different sort. While much of the series’ most recent episode, “The Long Night”, was shot in very dim lighting, when the Night King approached Bran in Winterfell’s snow-covered Godswood, Kimmel for one saw sparks.

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian revealed that when Bran and the Night King had their “long awaited date with destiny”, he felt like there was some serious chemistry between the two. To prove that he wasn’t just seeing things, Kimmel’s video team took the somber meeting between the Night King and Bran and set it to a brand-new soundtrack: Roberta Flack’s and Peabo Bryson’s timeless love song, “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with the Night King mouthing the stirring lyrics. Swapping the show’s nearly-silent score with that heart-stirring tune, certainly changed the mood. When Bran fixed his unsettling gaze on the Night King’s ice blue eyes, there may have been a few fluttering hearts—until Arya interrupted their precious moment, that is. To borrow a line from another great love song, it must have been love, but it’s over now.

