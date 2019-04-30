TV Comedian Officially Named Ukraine's New President

Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy smiles after the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Election authorities in Ukraine have officially named TV star and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country's new president.
Danil Shamkin—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:12 AM EDT

(KIEV, Ukraine) — Election authorities in Ukraine have officially named TV star and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country’s new president.

The Central Election Commission on Tuesday presented the official results of the April 21 vote, showing Zelenskiy beat incumbent President Petro Poroshenko by winning 73% of the vote.

Zelenskiy has criticized election authorities for dragging their feet on naming him the official winner, which reduces his chances of disbanding the parliament. Zelenskiy will be able to call an early election in the parliament, which is currently dominated by the allies of the outgoing president, only if he is sworn in before May 27.

The parliament now has a month to set the date for the inauguration ceremony.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE