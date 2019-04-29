Michael Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Cheated Clients Out of Millions

In this file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana, CA following a hearing on a criminal complaint charging him with bank and wire fraud on Monday, April 1, 2019. Avenatti pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.
Paul Bersebach—MediaNews Group/Orange County /Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:22 PM EDT

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) — Attorney Michael Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators.

Avenatti was arraigned Monday in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

Asked to enter a plea, Avenatti told the judge, “Not guilty to all charges.”

His trial was scheduled to start on June 25 and the government estimated it will last 15 days.

Avenatti rose to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud.

He was arrested in March in New York on a separate case alleging he demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school athletes.

Avenatti has denied all of the accusations.

