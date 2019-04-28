Kansas Shooting Kills 1 Football Player and Injures a New York Giants Draft Pick: Police

In this file photo, Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Police say Ballentine was injured in a shooting in Topeka, Kansas on Sunday that killed Washburn football player Dwayne Simmons.
Darron Cummings—AP
By Associated Press
April 28, 2019

(TOPEKA, Kan.) — Police in Kansas are investigating a shooting that killed one current Washburn University football player and injured a former player just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants.

Topeka police say officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwayne Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Washburn coach Craig Schurig says Simmons’ death is heartbreaking. He says the junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, maintained a great attitude even while battling through two knee injuries.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine is the wounded player who was picked by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. The 23-year-old grew up in Topeka, where Washburn is located.

Police said Ballentine’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, but it’s not yet clear how they might affect his football career.

