Kansas Shooting Kills 1 Football Player and Injures a New York Giants Draft Pick: Police

(TOPEKA, Kan.) — Police in Kansas are investigating a shooting that killed one current Washburn University football player and injured a former player just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants.

Topeka police say officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwayne Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Washburn coach Craig Schurig says Simmons’ death is heartbreaking. He says the junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, maintained a great attitude even while battling through two knee injuries.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine is the wounded player who was picked by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. The 23-year-old grew up in Topeka, where Washburn is located.

Police said Ballentine’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, but it’s not yet clear how they might affect his football career.

