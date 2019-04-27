The New York Times Apologizes for Publishing a Cartoon With 'Anti-Semitic Tropes'

People walk past the New York Times building on March 12, 2019 in New York City. The New York Times has apologized for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper's international edition.
Gary Hershorn—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:07 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — The New York Times has apologized for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper’s international edition.

It showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Times says the image “included anti-Semitic tropes.” The cartoon appeared Thursday in print.

A tweet from the New York Times Opinion account Saturday said the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it.”

The Times says the cartoon was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE