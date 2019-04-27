The San Diego Police are investigating a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, Calif.

Police were called to the Chabad of Poway at around 11:30 a.m. PST on Saturday to investigate reports of a man with a gun, police said on Twitter. Four victims were brought to Palomar Medical Center at 12:30 p.m., hospital spokesperson Derryl Acosta confirmed. He declined to comment on their condition. Poway is 20 miles north of San Diego.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus confirmed one death to NBC 7 just after 1:30 p.m.

An unverified Twitter account claiming to belong to Vaus tweeted after the shooting, “Hate has no place in ANY community… least of all Poway. We will put our arms around each other and walk through this tragedy as the family we have always been and always will be. #PowayStrong.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Aaron Meleen told NBC 7 San Diego that there were “several victims with varying injuries.”

A man was detained for questioning in connection to the shooting, police said on Twitter.

Police asked that the public avoid sharing misinformation on Twitter, and asked people to check their official account for updates.

Today is the final day of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The Chabad of Poway announced on Facebook on Thursday that it would be holding a celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and a final Passover meal at 7 p.m.

Police asked members of the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.