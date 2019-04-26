President Trump Announces Decision to Withdraw U.S. from Arms Trade Treaty in NRA Speech

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has decided to withdraw its support for a treaty regulating the multibillion-dollar global arms trade. It’s the latest example of the Trump administration’s dislike of international pacts.

Trump said Friday that he has decided to revoke the United States’ status as a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty regulating international trade in conventional weapons, including small arms, battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He says America is “rejecting this treaty” and “taking our signature back.”

He made the announcement during a speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the National Rifle Association, which claims the treaty poses a threat to the Second Amendment. The U.S. signed the treaty in 2013, but never ratified it.

Contact us at editors@time.com.