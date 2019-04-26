U.K. Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Refuses to Attend President Trump's State Dinner

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seated prior to the start of the funeral service of journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday April 24, 2019. Corbyn declined an invitation to President Donald Trump's state dinner when he visits Britain in June.
Brian Lawless—Pool Photo/AP
By Associated Press
12:45 PM EDT

(LONDON) — U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has declined an invitation to a state dinner with Donald Trump during the president’s visit to Britain in June.Labour Party leader Corbyn said Friday that the government “should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honor a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.”

Corbyn said he’d be happy to meet with Trump, however.

Trump’s long-delayed state visit is scheduled for June 3-5, almost two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation.

He is only the third president, after George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to receive a full state visit, which typically features ceremonial greetings, a horse-drawn carriage ride and a banquet with the queen.

