U.K. Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Refuses to Attend President Trump's State Dinner

(LONDON) — U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has declined an invitation to a state dinner with Donald Trump during the president’s visit to Britain in June.Labour Party leader Corbyn said Friday that the government “should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honor a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.”
Corbyn said he’d be happy to meet with Trump, however.
Trump’s long-delayed state visit is scheduled for June 3-5, almost two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation.
He is only the third president, after George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to receive a full state visit, which typically features ceremonial greetings, a horse-drawn carriage ride and a banquet with the queen.