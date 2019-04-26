President Trump Defends 'Very Fine People on Both Sides' Remarks After Biden Featured Them

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions as he departs the White House April 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump tried to defend his 2017 "very fine people on both sides" remarks about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Win McNamee—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:12 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is trying once more to defend his remarks about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump was asked Friday about his 2017 comments, when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of a clash between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators.

He said he was referring to some who were protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.

Trump praised Lee as “a great general, everybody knows that.”

In his remarks two years ago, Trump did mention the Lee statue but also said “there is blame on both sides” of the clash, which left one anti-white supremacist demonstrator dead.

The debate over Trump’s remarks resurfaced after former Vice President Joe Biden launched his Democratic presidential campaign by condemning them.

