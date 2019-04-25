Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused of Domestic Terror Plot Granted Pre-Trial Release

U.S. District Court in Maryland photo shows firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent individuals, was granted a pre-trial release on Thursday, April, 25, 2019.
U.S. District Court—AP
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN / AP
3:54 PM EDT

(GREENBELT, Md.) — A federal magistrate has agreed to the pre-trial release of a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being a domestic terrorist.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Day noted on Thursday that 50-year-old Christopher Hasson hasn’t been charged with any terrorism related offenses. Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 and is awaiting trial on firearms and drug charges. Prosecutors say he created a hit list of prominent Democrats, two Supreme Court justices, network TV journalists and social media company executives.

Day says he still has “grave concerns” about Hasson based on information prosecutors have presented. The magistrate says Hasson is “going to have to have a whole lot of supervision.”

Day planned to order home confinement and electronic monitoring for Hasson. It’s not clear where Hasson will be confined or when he’ll be released.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE