Here's Who Lived and Who Died in Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Following two episodes of buildup, the epic third episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season saw Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of our still-living heroes face off with the Night King and his army of dead in the Battle of Winterfell.

It was a brutal night for viewers that resulted in the deaths of a number of fan-favorite characters. In earlier seasons, Game of Thrones was well known for killing off main players in the most heart-wrenching ways imaginable. But this time, it wasn’t just the good guys — read on for a complete list of everyone who lived and died and who survived the Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell.

Here’s who lived through the Battle of Winterfell

Jon Snow

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Courtesy of HBO

It’s a good thing that Jon doesn’t have to be brought back to life again. Despite several near-death encounters, the Warden of the North lived through yet another battle with the dead.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark bonds with Tyrion during the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 Helen Sloan/HBO

The Lady of Winterfell has now not only survived Game of Thrones‘ two most evil human villains — Joffrey and Ramsay — but also the leader of the army of the dead. Although she wasn’t involved in any actual combat, Sansa ensured the safety of anyone who wasn’t fighting at Winterfell. Since Sansa’s transformation into one of Westeros’ most qualified rulers is still ongoing, it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that she made it out alive. Still, “The Long Night” proved to be a meaningful episode for Sansa as she found herself trapped in the crypts with Tyrion, who was once her husband.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in episode three of Game of Thrones' eighth season. Helen Sloan/HBO

Thanks to her agility, the youngest Stark sister will live to see another day on Game of Thrones. With White Walkers everywhere and her comrades struggling to survive, Arya was up against powerful forces in Sunday’s episode. But she triumphed, killing the Night King — and his entire army with him. They fell like dominos, proving Arya is the GOAT of GOT.

Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys may have seemed preoccupied with the status of her claim to the Iron Throne leading up to Sunday’s showdown, but the Mother of Dragons came through in the end. After she was knocked off her dragon, Jorah ultimately sacrificed himself to save her. However, some fans are speculating that Daenerys’ unwillingness to compromise on being the sole ruler of the Seven Kingdoms will turn out to be her fatal flaw. Despite that, she rode valiantly, and eventually watched one of her closest friends die in her arms (more on that later).

Tyrion Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Helen Sloan/HBO

Despite the fact that he was in the crypts when the Night King raised all of the dead, Tyrion once again found a way to survive a battle that he probably shouldn’t have. As the Hand of the Queen told Daenerys leading up to the fight, “I have fought before. I can do it again.”

Jaime Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Helen Sloan/HBO

The Kingslayer apparently only needs one hand to survive a battle against the greatest threat that Westeros has ever encountered. While fighting under Brienne’s command on the left flank, Jaime defended the castle until the end. Jaime’s heroics square with Bran cryptically hinting that Jaime would have a major role to play in the war during the episode, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Samwell Tarly

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly. Helen Sloan/HBO

As Sam reminded Jon and Edd in season 8’s second episode, he was the first man to kill a White Walker, but on Sunday night, “Samwell Tarly, Slayer of White Walkers” didn’t get his chance. With Gilly and little Sam down in the crypts, Edd saved Sam from the screeching wights, dying in the process. Sam’s survival could potentially lend credence to the theory that he will turn out to be the one telling the story of Game of Thrones.

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. Helen Sloan/HBO

The Hound has yet to face off with his brother, the Mountain, in the pretty-much-guaranteed-to-happen “Cleganebowl.” So it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that he made it through the skirmish relatively unscathed. Due to his fear of fire, at one point, the Hound resigned himself to a losing battle. But he finally rose to the occasion when Beric alerted him to the fact that Arya was in danger.

Brienne of Tarth

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Helen Sloan/HBO

When Jaime knighted Brienne in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” some fans felt as though he might as well have signed her death warrant. But luckily, Sunday’s episode proved them wrong. The Stark sisters’ beloved protector was able to hold off the army of the dead until Arya saved the day.

Bran

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO

If Bran knew that the Night King would come for him in the Winterfell godswood, did he also know that he would survive the resulting clash? After Theon fell protecting Bran from the Night King, Arya vanquished the leader of the White Walkers with the Valyrian steel dagger that Bran gave her in season 7. And just like that, the long line of Three-Eyed Ravens continued to thrive. It looks like fans can take some comfort in the fact that he may have more to reveal about what he’s seen.

Grey Worm

Grey Worm leads the Unsullied in the Battle of Winterfell. Helen Sloan/HBO

If speculation was any indication, Game of Thrones may as well have just put a target on Grey Worm’s back instead of letting him make retirement plans with Missandei. The commander of the Unsullied showed no fear in the face of the dead, and his bravery was enough to save him from swarming wights.

Davos Seaworth

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. Helen Sloan/HBO

After giving the signal to light the trench from Winterfell’s battlements, Ser Davos went out into the field. Lucky for Jon Snow’s right hand, the Onion Knight’s lack of combat experience didn’t stop him from making it out alive.

Gendry

Joe Dempsie as Gendry. Helen Sloan/HBO

Thanks to Gendry’s forging expertise, the army of the living had enough dragonglass weapons to make a successful stand against the dead. Looks like Game of Thrones fans hoping for a future Baratheon-Stark union don’t have to put that one to rest.

Podrick Payne

Podrick Payne survives the Battle of Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

All of those hours he spent training with Brienne paid off. Podrick was able to fend off his fair share of wights.

Tormund Giantsbane

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane. Helen Sloan/HBO

Everyone’s favorite Wildling put up quite the fight against the army of the dead, and lives to provide more comic relief.

Drogon

We know Drogon powered through alive, and was right by Dany’s side, comforting her as she wept by Jorah’s side.

Rhaegal

Rhaegal appears to be in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Here’s who died in the Battle of Winterfell

Eddison Tollett

Ben Crompton in season 6, episode 2 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan—HBO

After saving his Night’s Watch brother Samwell Tarly from death at the hands of a wight, Dolorous Edd was stabbed in the back.

Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont in episode 3 of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. Helen Sloan/HBO

Lyanna Mormont refused to back down when Jorah asked her to sit out the battle, living up to her reputation of being the show’s youngest badass. But just as her cousin feared, Lyanna choosing to fight alongside her people ultimately resulted in her death. Much to fans’ distress, the fierce fighter perished at the hands of a giant. But instead of cowering, like many of her fellow fighters (cough The Hound cough), she ran directly at her fate. The Lady of Bear Island may have been small, but she was mighty.

Beric Dondarrion

Beric fights off wights in the Battle of WInterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

After being resurrected by Thoros on six separate occasions, Beric’s ultimate purpose came to light when he sacrificed himself to save Arya. While fighting alongside the Hound, he succumbed to injuries he suffered while fighting off White Walkers. Immediately after this death, Arya turned to find Melisandre, who was inspired by Beric’s many resurrections when she brought Jon Snow back to life “The Lord brought him back for a purpose,” she said. “Now that purpose has been served.” Her message indicates that Beric has finally died for good.

Theon Greyjoy

Theon attempts to hold the Night King off from the godswood, where Bran is waiting. Helen Sloan/HBO

“I took this castle from you. Let me defend you now,” Theon told Bran in episode 2. And before he was cut down by Night King, Theon did everything in his power to do just that. By sacrificing himself to protect one of the Starks, Theon was finally able to make amends for betraying the family who raised him and bring his story full circle. This moment was particularly poignant for fans who have long been waiting for Theon to, as he put it to Jon, “be the right kind of person.” And as the Night King entered the godswood, Theon received the redemption he was looking for from Bran: “You’re a good man. Thank you.”

Jorah Mormont

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont. Helen Sloan/HBO

After imparting some final words of wisdom to Daenerys about forgiving Tyrion for his mistakes as Hand of the Queen, Jorah rode out into the field to make a stand against the dead. But even House Tarly’s Valyrian steel sword Heartsbane wasn’t enough to protect him from the onslaught of the dead. Jorah died as he lived: protecting Daenerys, his queen.

Night King

The Night King approaches on episode 3 of Game of Thrones' eighth season. Helen Sloan/HBO

It’s hard to believe it, but our heroes’ attempt to lure the Night King into the godswood by using Bran as bait worked. Sure, a number of Westorsi — including Theon, who defended Bran to the death — fell in the process. But in the end, Arya’s surprise attack worked. As the leader of the White Walkers was vanquished, his many wights and his ice dragon fell.

Viserion

Viserion fights the living dragons in the Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 Helen Sloan/HBO

Viserion had to die after Arya drove her handy weapon through the Night King’s armor, setting off a domino death effect that toppled the ice dragon.

Melisandre

Melisandre makes a surprising return on Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 before the Battle of Winterfell. Helen Sloan/HBO

“I have to die in this strange country, just like you,” she told Varys in season 7. The red priestess called it again. After helping to turn the tide of the Battle of Winterfell by providing fire and crucial inspiration to Arya, she removed her enchanted necklace to reveal her true age. She then collapsed into the snow beneath her.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.