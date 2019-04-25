People may think that the super-popular K-pop boy band BTS is just for the youth. But they would be wrong, as this trumpet-playing dad has now proved. The father of an avowed member of BTS’s “ARMY” or fandom in the U.K., the musician was captured by his daughter Sadie Neighbour playing his instrument along to the new song “Make It Right” off of their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona. “My dad is now army,” she tweeted earlier in April, along with the short video that shows him jamming to the tune, which is a collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran.

Shouting out BTS in a follow-up tweet, Neighbour added: “My dad wants a duet.” BTS has yet to respond to that request, but that should be understandable; the seven artists were just in New York in mid-April to help debut their new album on Saturday Night Live. They also sat down with TIME to discuss their inclusion on the 2019 TIME 100 list, before jetting back off to South Korea to hold a press conference about their new music and new era before returning to tour this summer.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Neighbour’s dad isn’t the first adult to get involved in the BTS fandom: the group has plenty of celebrity supporters, from Emma Stone to Tyra Banks to John Cena, who are known followers of their music. Just goes to show that K-pop can be for everyone — even trumpet players and dads, if they give it a chance.

Now fans only have one question: where’s the full trumpet cover?

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.