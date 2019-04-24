President Trump Says Administration Will Fight 'All the Subpoenas' From House Democrats

President Trump talks to reporters before leaving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Susan Walsh—AP
By Associated Press
2:28 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his White House will be “fighting all the subpoenas” issued by House Democrats in their investigations into his administration.

Trump is criticizing those investigations and telling reporters at the White House that he “thought after two years we’d be finished with it.”

Democrats have stepped up their inquiries in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump says “it’s enough” and that “we’re fighting all the subpoenas.”

One congressional subpoena the administration is expected to challenge has gone out to Don McGahn, former White House counsel who cooperated with Mueller.

And the White House is pushing back on other fronts, including House Democratic efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns and his business’ financial records.

