Here's What's New on (and Leaving) HBO in May 2019

This May is an intense month for the HBO watchers of the world.

With Veep and Game of Thrones each airing their final episodes ever, there’s a lot to focus on. Barry also premieres its second season finale later this month, but there’s plenty to watch coming to HBO NOW and HBO Go.

HBO is streaming dozens of new shows and movies this month.

With original content like Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary about the making of the landmark series, and licensed films like Halloween and Amelie, there’s enough variety to keep you busy in the last month before summer.

Here’s everything that’s new on HBO in May 2019 and leaving.

Here are the original movies on HBO in May 2019

Available May 3

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

Available May 4

The Shop

Available May 6

Halwa

Moonwalk With Me

Zoetic

Available May 7

Foster

Available May 11

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Available May 14

What’s My Name — Muhammad Ali: Parts 1 and 2

Available May 26

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Available May 28

Running With Beto

Available May 31

Deadwood

Here are the original series beginning on HBO in May 2019

Available May 1

Blinded by the Lights

Available May 6

Chernobyl

Here are the season and series finales on HBO in May 2019

Available May 12

Veep: Series Finale

Available May 19

Barry: Season 2 Finale

Game of Thrones: Series Finale

Available May 31

Psi: Season 4 Finale

Here are the movies streaming on HBO in April 2019

Available May 1

Insidious: The Last Key

The Adventures of the Panda Warrior

Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Amelie

Arachnophobia

Away from Her

Bruno

Captivity

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

The Danish Girl

Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version)

Honey

In the Bedroom

The Jackal

The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure

Meet the Fockers

My Dog Skip

Phantoms

Predators

Puss in Boots

The Shipping News

Skinwalkers

Spymate

The Stepford Wives

Tupac: Resurrection

Available May 4

The Predator

Available May 6

Signs

Available May 11

Night School (Extended Version)

Available May 18

Smallfoot

Available May 19

12 Strong

Available May 25

Halloween

Here’s everything leaving HBO in May 2019

Leaving May 28

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead

Leaving May 31

Anywhere But Here

The Book of Eli

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Couples Retreat

The Descent (Extended Version)

The Descent: Part 2

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)

The Emperor’s Club

Firewall

Game Night

Get Him to the Greek (Unrated Version)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Hangover

Hard Candy

He’s Just Not That Into You

Inception

Invisible

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Love Happens

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Megamind

Phenomenon

The Post

Shine

Sorority Boys

Step Up

Tightrope

Tooth Fairy

Volcano

X2

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.