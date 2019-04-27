Here's What's New on (and Leaving) HBO in May 2019

This May is an intense month for the HBO watchers of the world.
With Veep and Game of Thrones each airing their final episodes ever, there’s a lot to focus on. Barry also premieres its second season finale later this month, but there’s plenty to watch coming to HBO NOW and HBO Go.
HBO is streaming dozens of new shows and movies this month.
With original content like Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary about the making of the landmark series, and licensed films like Halloween and Amelie, there’s enough variety to keep you busy in the last month before summer.
Here’s everything that’s new on HBO in May 2019 and leaving.
Here are the original movies on HBO in May 2019
Available May 3
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
Available May 4
The Shop
Available May 6
Halwa
Moonwalk With Me
Zoetic
Available May 7
Foster
Available May 11
My Dad Wrote a Porno
Available May 14
What’s My Name — Muhammad Ali: Parts 1 and 2
Available May 26
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
Available May 28
Running With Beto
Available May 31
Deadwood
Here are the original series beginning on HBO in May 2019
Available May 1
Blinded by the Lights
Available May 6
Chernobyl
Here are the season and series finales on HBO in May 2019
Available May 12
Veep: Series Finale
Available May 19
Barry: Season 2 Finale
Game of Thrones: Series Finale
Available May 31
Psi: Season 4 Finale
Here are the movies streaming on HBO in April 2019
Available May 1
Insidious: The Last Key
The Adventures of the Panda Warrior
Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Amelie
Arachnophobia
Away from Her
Bruno
Captivity
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Conan the Barbarian
Conan the Destroyer
The Danish Girl
Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version)
Honey
In the Bedroom
The Jackal
The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure
Meet the Fockers
My Dog Skip
Phantoms
Predators
Puss in Boots
The Shipping News
Skinwalkers
Spymate
The Stepford Wives
Tupac: Resurrection
Available May 4
The Predator
Available May 6
Signs
Available May 11
Night School (Extended Version)
Available May 18
Smallfoot
Available May 19
12 Strong
Available May 25
Halloween
Here’s everything leaving HBO in May 2019
Leaving May 28
George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead
Leaving May 31
Anywhere But Here
The Book of Eli
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Couples Retreat
The Descent (Extended Version)
The Descent: Part 2
The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)
The Emperor’s Club
Firewall
Game Night
Get Him to the Greek (Unrated Version)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The Hangover
Hard Candy
He’s Just Not That Into You
Inception
Invisible
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Love Happens
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Megamind
Phenomenon
The Post
Shine
Sorority Boys
Step Up
Tightrope
Tooth Fairy
Volcano
X2