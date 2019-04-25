Prince Harry Just Made a Surprise Appearance With Kate Middleton

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein—Samir Hussein/WireImage
By Melissa Locker
11:41 AM EDT

Days before his wife, Meghan Markle, is due with the couple’s first child, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance alongside his sister-in-law at the country’s Anzac Day services. The Daily Mail’s royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that she was told by a source that Harry was “pleased he can attend today’s Service, as planned. With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so.”

Prince Harry’s surprise appearance was alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, a.k.a. Kate Middleton, at Westminster Abbey at the memorial service designed to honor citizens of Australia and New Zealand who died in military conflict or peacekeeping operations, particularly those killed during the Anzac landings in Gallipoli during World War I, per the Royal Family. (Anzac stands for the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps.) This year’s service also marked the anniversary of the “first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Kate attended the event together, because Meghan Markle could be too close to her due date to attend and Prince William is currently in New Zealand paying tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

