Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a message with her fans following her check-in to a health facility for self-care earlier this month.

In an Instagram video, Spears addressed rumors surrounding her current situation, reassuring fans that she’s doing fine.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Spears elaborated in her video caption that she was speaking out now about her decision to take a moment for herself because “things have gotten out of control,” going on to say she had received death threats to her family and her team.

She closed her personal post by thanking her fans for their love and dedication and a request for them to respect her privacy during this time.

“You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and I stand up for what I want!” she wrote. “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

