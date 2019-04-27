Here's What's New on (and Leaving) Netflix in May 2019

As far as Netflix drops go, May 2019 may be the streaming service‘s best collection yet.
From the first season of Pose to two Austin Powers installments, everybody has a favorite on this list. This month introduces Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning 2016 film Moonlight and the Oscar-nominated Revolutionary Road in addition to a host of original films.
For your true crime fix, the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which stars Zac Efron, will premiere on Netflix this month. But if you’re more of a comedy fan, look no further than Wine Country, the latest venture from the queens of comedy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Here is everything coming to — and everything leaving — Netflix in May 2019.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in May 2019
Available May 1
Knock Down the House
Munafik 2
Available May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino — General Services: Season 2
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
Available May 6
Abyss
Available May 8
Lucifer: Season 4
Available May 10
Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Jailbirds
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country
Available May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
Available May 13
Malibu Rescue
Available May 14
revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Available May 16
Good Sam
Available May 17
1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2
Available May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
Available May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Available May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
Available May 23
Slasher: Solstice
Available May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
Available May 27
Historical Roasts
Available May 30
Chopsticks
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
Available May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us
Date TBD
The Mechanism: Season 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019
Available May 1
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Insides the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Zombieland
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Available May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
Available May 3
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
Available May 4
Like Arrows
Available May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
Available May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
Available May 10
Pose: Season 1
Available May 14
Weed the People
Available May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Available May 16
Take Me Home Tonight
Available May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Available May 20
Rosario Tijeras: Season 2
Available May 21
Moonlight
Arrow: Season 7
Available May 22
The Flash: Season 5
Available May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
Available May 27
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Available May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available May 30
My Week With Marilyn
The One I Love
Date TBD
Charmed: Season 1
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
Supergirl: Season 4
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019
Leaving May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances With Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia With Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Battle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
Southpaw
Leaving May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story