Here's What's New on (and Leaving) Netflix in May 2019

As far as Netflix drops go, May 2019 may be the streaming service‘s best collection yet.

From the first season of Pose to two Austin Powers installments, everybody has a favorite on this list. This month introduces Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning 2016 film Moonlight and the Oscar-nominated Revolutionary Road in addition to a host of original films.

For your true crime fix, the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which stars Zac Efron, will premiere on Netflix this month. But if you’re more of a comedy fan, look no further than Wine Country, the latest venture from the queens of comedy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Here is everything coming to — and everything leaving — Netflix in May 2019.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in May 2019

Available May 1

Knock Down the House

Munafik 2

Available May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino — General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

Available May 6

Abyss

Available May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

Available May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

Available May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Available May 13

Malibu Rescue

Available May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Available May 16

Good Sam

Available May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

Available May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Available May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Available May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

Available May 23

Slasher: Solstice

Available May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

Available May 27

Historical Roasts

Available May 30

Chopsticks

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Available May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Date TBD

The Mechanism: Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019

Available May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Insides the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Zombieland

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Available May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Available May 3

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

Available May 4

Like Arrows

Available May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Available May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Available May 10

Pose: Season 1

Available May 14

Weed the People

Available May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available May 16

Take Me Home Tonight

Available May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Available May 20

Rosario Tijeras: Season 2

Available May 21

Moonlight

Arrow: Season 7

Available May 22

The Flash: Season 5

Available May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Available May 27

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 30

My Week With Marilyn

The One I Love

Date TBD

Charmed: Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

Supergirl: Season 4

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances With Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia With Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Battle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story

