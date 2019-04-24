President Trump Makes New Threats About Sending Soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico Border

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on March 14, 2019. Trump made new threats on Twitter to send soldiers to the Mexico border while some are already there to reduce illegal crossings.
Brian Lawless—Press Association/AP
By Associated Press
9:49 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is making a new threat to send armed soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that “Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border,” but he didn’t support the drug-smuggling claim.

He tweeted: “Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!”

U.S. troops are already at the border to help reduce illegal crossings.

Two U.S. soldiers in a remote area of Texas recently were confronted by Mexican soldiers who thought the Americans had crossed into Mexico. The Mexican troops reportedly removed a weapon from one of the American soldiers.

Trump recently backed off his threat to seal the entire border, citing Mexican cooperation.

