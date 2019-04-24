President Trump Makes New Threats About Sending Soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico Border

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is making a new threat to send armed soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that “Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border,” but he didn’t support the drug-smuggling claim.

He tweeted: “Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!”

U.S. troops are already at the border to help reduce illegal crossings.

Two U.S. soldiers in a remote area of Texas recently were confronted by Mexican soldiers who thought the Americans had crossed into Mexico. The Mexican troops reportedly removed a weapon from one of the American soldiers.

Trump recently backed off his threat to seal the entire border, citing Mexican cooperation.

