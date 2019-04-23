President Trump, White House Staff to Boycott Correspondents' Dinner

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says Trump administration officials will not be attending this year’s annual White House Correspondents’ Associated Dinner, following the president’s decision to boycott the event.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he would be skipping the dinner for the third year in a row, telling reporters it was too “boring” and “negative.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He’ll be holding a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin instead.

Many White House staffers and other administration officials had been planning to attend the dinner as guests of news organizations.

Trump has a deeply fraught relationship with the press, frequently criticizing news organizations and declaring stories he doesn’t like “fake news.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.