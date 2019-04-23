Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Her Call for President Trump's Impeachment

By Associated Press
10:09 PM EDT

(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is doubling down on her call to impeach President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of the redacted Mueller report and is calling on every lawmaker in the House and Senate to vote on the president’s fate.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said Monday at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire: “If there are people in the House and the Senate who want to say that’s what a president can do when the president is being investigated for his own wrongdoings or when a foreign government attacks our country, then they should have to take that vote and live with it.”

Warren said earlier in the town hall that “if any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail.”

