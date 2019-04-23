Among the hundreds of people killed in the explosions that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday were a Danish billionaire’s three children and a fifth-grade boy who studied at the same U.S. school that former President Barack Obama’s daughters attended.

At least 290 people died and 500 others were injured when multiple bombs exploded in churches and hotels in and around Colombo, the capital of the South Asian island country, officials said. The terrorist attack, believed to be carried out by an Islamist militant group, was the deadliest violence to hit Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago, according to the Associated Press.

At least four Americans were among the dead, a State Department spokesperson told TIME on Monday. Officials have identified about 30 other victims who hailed from other nations, including India, China and Denmark, according to the AP.

These are some of the victims of the attacks:

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa

Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, a fifth-grade boy who loved learning, was killed in the Sri Lanka bombings, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post. He was a student at Sidwell Friends—an elite private school in Washington D.C.—but was on a leave of absence and living in Sri Lanka, the news outlets reported, citing a letter the school sent to parents.

“Kieran was passionate about learning, he adored his friends and he was incredibly excited about returning to Sidwell Friends,” the letter said, according to the Times. “We are beyond sorry not to get the opportunity to welcome Kieran to the Middle School.”

Malia and Sasha Obama both graduated from Sidwell.

Dieter Kowalski

Dieter Kowalski, a 40-year-old Wisconsin native, was in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a work trip when he was killed in one of the explosions, according to his family and his employer.

Kowalski’s mother, Inge Kowalski, told the Times her son was excited to arrive in Sri Lanka, where he was “looking forward to the food.” “He was a happy guy,” she said. “We are all in shock.”

Kowalski—who was a senior leader for the education publishing company, Pearson—died moments after arriving at his hotel, Pearson CEO John Fallon said in a statement.

Fallon described Kowalski as a positive team player who was happy to jump in and solve problems within the company.

“Colleagues who knew Dieter well talk about how much fun he was to be around, how big-hearted and full-spirited he was,” Fallon said. “Dieter, they tell me, was never happier than cheerleading for our customers and our company and inspiring people in the best way he knew how – by helping them to fix things and doing it with joy, happiness and grace.”

Three children of Anders Holch Povlsen

Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen lost three children in the Sri Lanka bombings, according to multiple media reports. The children’s names and ages are still unclear.

Bestseller spokesman Jesper Stubkier confirmed the deaths in a statement to CNN but did not identify the three children. Povlsen and his wife reportedly have four children, according to Danish media reports.

Holch Povlsen is the owner of the Bestseller clothing company and the largest shareholder of the international fashion retailer ASOS, according to The Guardian.

Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter

Shantha Mayadunne, a local celebrity chef in Sri Lanka with her own television cooking show, and her daughter, Nisanga Mayadunne, were killed in the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka, according to the Guardian and CNN. The mother and daughter were reportedly at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo when a bomb went off.

Contact us at editors@time.com.