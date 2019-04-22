President Trump Threatens New Restrictions for High Visa Overstay Countries

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting U.S. entry for individuals from countries with high rates of short-term visa overstays.

That’s according to a memo signed Monday by President Donald Trump that directs his administration to examine ways to minimize overstays as part of a larger focus on immigration.

The memo directs the secretaries of state and homeland security to find effective ways to combat what the administration says is a rampant number of overstays. They are supposed to make recommendations within 120 days.

The nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies says that visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings.

