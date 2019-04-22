North Korea's Kim Jong Un Will Meet With Putin in Russia

This combination of files pictures made on April 18, 2019, shows portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) taken on December 31, 2014 in Moscow, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un taken on February 27, 2019 in Hanoi.
ALEXEY DRUZHININ—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:45 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The Korean Central News Agency released a statement Tuesday saying Kim would soon pay a visit to the Russian Federation at Putin’s invitation.

A date for the meeting was not immediately released.

The Kremlin said in a brief statement Thursday that Kim will visit Russia “in the second half of April,” but gave no further details.

Russia is interested in gaining broader access to North Korea’s mineral resources, including rare metals. Pyongyang needs Russia’s electricity supplies and wants to attract Russian investment to modernize the Soviet-built industrial plants, railways and other infrastructure.

The announcement comes as Pyongyang has upped its criticism of the United States as nuclear negotiations appear to be deadlocked.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE