Rep. Nadler Subpoenas Former White House Counsel Don McGahn for Testimony

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Saul Loeb—AP
By Associated Press
5:36 PM EDT

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn for testimony following the release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York announced Monday that he is compelling McGahn to testify before the panel and provide documents.

Nadler says in a statement that McGahn is a “critical witness” about whether Trump obstructed justice in incidents described in the Mueller report.

Nadler has subpoenaed the Justice Department for the full, unredacted report and said Sunday he was adding McGahn to the list of people he would call to testify before his committee, along with Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

