President Trump Bragged About the Border Wall to a Group of Children at the Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump used the opportunity of the White House Easter Egg Roll to address some of his youngest supporters about one of his signature policy initiatives: building a wall on the southern U.S. border.

“Oh it’s happening, it’s being built now,” Trump told a group of children as he colored pictures with them on Monday in celebration of Easter on the White House’s South Lawn.

“Here’s a young guy just said ‘keep building that wall.’ Do you believe it? He’s going to be a conservative someday,” the president said.

Trump continues to push controversial policies to halt migration from Central America. The administration’s botched efforts have ranged from separating migrant children from their families to ultimatums against Mexico that have proved too costly to enforce.

The president has hammered on immigration since the day he launched his presidential campaign in 2015. It remains one of the most divisive issues of his presidency and he’s promised it will feature prominently in his 2020 re-election campaign.

