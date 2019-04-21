Talk about a double header.

Members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth for Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday, and it also happened to be her 93rd birthday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and William, Duke of Cambridge stepped out in their Sunday best, with Kate Middleton sporting a pastel periwinkle Alexander McQueen coat dress with a matching hat.

For her part, the birthday monarch wore a festive mint suit and matching hat topped off with a bright pink bow for the service.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first baby due at the end of April, didn’t attend. However, she did have a birthday message to deliver to “Granny” on the newly minted Instagram account she shares with Prince Harry.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan,” they captioned a gallery of happy photos with the Queen, including throwback ones alongside Harry and William and newer snapshots with Meghan.

Harry joined other royal family members such as Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and her dad Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her husband, Prince Edward. Mike and Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor also joined the festivities.

It looks like Prince, George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis sat this church service out as the little ones sometimes do.

At one point during the festivities, onlookers who came to pay tribute sang “Happy Birthday” to the Queen as she greeted everyone before departing in her car.

Here’s to the birthday Queen.

