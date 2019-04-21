Scores of people have been killed and hundreds wounded in a series of blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Explosions occurred in the capital Colombo, as well as in a town north of the capital and a town on the east coast. Churches and hotels were targeted. Nobody has claimed responsibility so far.

What are the casualty figures?

State media in Sri Lanka says 129 people have been killed, while an official told the Associated Press that the death told had reached 138. News reports say that around 500 people have been injured.

The BBC reports that several foreign nationals are among the dead.

Where did the explosions take place?

Four explosions took place in Colombo, one at St. Anthony’s Shrine and three at hotels, reported by the BBC to be the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels. The Cinnamon Grand is near the official residence of Sri Lanka’s prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

AP reports that explosions also occurred in at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a north of Colombo that is home to many Catholics, and in the eastern town of Batticaloa at the Zion Church.

What has the official response been?

In a tweet, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said “I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

Mangala Samaraweera, Sri Lanka’s finance minister, tweeted that the blasts were “a well coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy.” He called for “All those who cherish democracy, freedom & economic prosperity” to “unite now with nerves of steel to defeat this heinous attempt.”

What is known about the perpetrators?

An official told AP that two of the blasts were suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers.

This is a developing story

