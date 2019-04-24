Many of the world’s most influential people gathered Tuesday night to celebrate at the 2019 TIME 100 gala, so it was only fitting that we ask them who influenced them.

“The most influential person in my career is probably Jon Stewart. Giving me a job on the Daily Show was one of those things that…my life was one of those things that…my life was never the same after that, and I owe him a lot,” Hasan Minhaj said of the former Daily Show host.

For Naomi Campbell, it was the South African leader Nelson Mandela.

“I’m still forever learning and remembering the things he used to tell me when I was 24,” Campbell said.

Watch Glenn Close, Yemeni human rights activist Radhya Al-Mutawakel, director Ryan Murphy, Trevor Noah, author Marlon James and Planned Parenthood head Leana Wen discuss who has been influential in their lives and whose influence still looms in the TIME 100 Gala below.

