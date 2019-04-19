Elizabeth Warren Calls for House to Start Impeachment Proceeding Against President Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the North American Building Trades Unions Conference at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Warren wants the House to "initiate impeachment proceedings" against President Donald Trump since the release of the Mueller report.
Zach Gibson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:39 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Elizabeth Warren is urging the Democratic-controlled House to “initiate impeachment proceedings” against President Donald Trump.

Warren is reacting on Twitter to the report by special counsel Robert Mueller released Thursday.

The Massachusetts senator writes that “to ignore a president’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future president would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.”

Warren is the first Democrat running for president in 2020 to make a full-throated call for the initiation of the impeachment process.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE