Wife of Missouri Ku Klux Klan Leader Admits to Killing Him After Initially Blaming Son

Malissa Ancona at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Farmington, Mo. has admitted fatally shooting her husband, an imperial wizard in the Ku Klux Klan. Ancona pleaded guilty on Friday, April 19, 2019 to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse, and was sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea agreement.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Department—AP
By Associated Press
12:19 PM EDT

(FARMINGTON, Mo.) — The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader has admitted to fatally shooting her husband.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr. She was sentenced to life in prison under a plea deal. Frank Ancona identified himself as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

Malissa Ancona initially reported her husband missing. She later claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., shot him while he was sleeping and after he had asked for a divorce. He faces the same charges as his mom.

But she said Friday that he had no role in the shooting. She said he did help clean up the crime scene in a rural area of southeast Missouri and helped dump the body.

