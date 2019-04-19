Game of Thrones was cast long ago, and is now airing its eighth and final season of the hit HBO series. But that doesn’t mean Andrew Garfield and James Corden couldn’t put together a skit attempting to reenact how their fictional auditions for the fantasy series characters might have gone. (Spoiler alert: there’s a reason neither the Spider-Man actor or Late Late Show host was cast.)

In makeshift costumes and a plethora of wigs, Garfield and Corden give some of the most popular characters their best shot. From both of them trying to perfect the signature accent of Kit Harington as Jon Snow (or “King of the North”) to Corden insisting he’ll commit to making some serious changes to his body to play Varys, Reek or any of the Unsullied soldiers, they’re fully prepared to do what it takes to land a role. Garfield even attempts to audition to be one of Daenerys’s dragons. But when the casting director says the dragons will be CGI, Garfield seems put out.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Well that’s a huge mistake,” he says. “No one’s going to watch that.” Unfortunately for Garfield, the CGI gamble turned out quite well for the Thrones team; Game of Thrones has many millions of viewers each week and is one of television’s biggest shows. And those dragons? They look pretty good in CGI. Better luck next time, James and Andrew! Watch them give their best Cersei and Jaime Lannister impressions, among others, in the video above.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.