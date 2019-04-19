Jared Kushner To Be Interviewed at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23 in New York, NY

Senior advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner will appear at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23, 2019 in New York, NY.

In an interview with TIME senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett, Kushner will discuss criminal justice reform, the Mueller report findings, the Middle East, his role in President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, and more.

The day-long TIME 100 Summit will convene leaders from past and present TIME 100 lists across a diverse range of sectors. For the full TIME 100 Summit agenda and more information, visit: www.time100summit.com.

