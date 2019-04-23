Just weeks after officially announcing their latest project — a cable television network — design superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated at the TIME 100 Gala as two of the evening’s honorees.

The Texas couple parlayed their hit HGTV home remodeling show Fixer Upper into an empire that includes branded goods, a magazine, a coffee shop and a market, along with their Magnolia Homes remodeling business. Though Fixer Upper ended in April 2018, the Gaineses shared details about their return to television with TIME.

The new venture will be “in the vein” of Fixer Upper, but “bigger and broader in scope,” Chip told TIME during cocktail hour. The network will also expand its scope to “cooking, lifestyle, family,” Joanna added.

The as-yet-unnamed network is set to replace Discovery’s DIY network, and will premiere in 2020.

“We do construction for a living, we raise babies for a living, we’re married for a living so all of those elements will definitely be in the show,” Chip said. The Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, last June.

The luminaries kept rolling into the event and the pair had jokes about collaborating with a few. “We’ve got Jimmy Fallon, we’ve got the Rock. Glenn Close just told us she’d do a 30-minute documentary with Jane Goodall,” Chip riffed.

Before mingling with their fellow honorees, the pair made a joke about Joanne’s noted adoration of shiplap, the wooden board “This just in: Jo’s over shiplap,” he said. “That is not true!” Joanne contested.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.