Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

When it comes to watching Game of Thrones some fans prefer to watch in rapt silence. Leslie Jones is not one of those people. The Saturday Night Live star returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night to indulge in what appears to be her favorite past time—screaming at Game of Thrones while explaining all the drama to Seth Meyers.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“I never thought I’d be this nerdy,” Jones admitted as the episode opens. She then proceeded to react loudly at the appearance of each character, shouting out light spoilers about the relationship between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. When Meyers tells Jones that he heard that some fans thought the eighth season’s premiere episode was a little bit boring, she brushes it off. “Blasphemy,” she says, explaining that true fans know that “this is a transition episode.”

When Jones cheered on Daenerys’ and her bond with her dragons, Meyers admitted to Jones that he would be a little scared if she ever owned her own dragon. “There’s no one I’d rather have a dragon than you, but I also would not trust you with one,” he told her. Jones was not offended, but instead wholeheartedly Jones agreed: “You better never trust me with a dragon. They shoot fire and fly? That means I’m doing drivebys every weekend!”

Of course, as this is the final season of the HBO series and fans will have to find something new to watch and Meyers wanted to know what Jones had planned. “What are you going to do when it’s over?” Meyers asked her as the episode drew to a close. “I’m gonna make my own Game of Thrones,” Jones replied. “I’m gonna play all of ’em. I’ll play the Night King.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.