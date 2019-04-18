'Real Housewives' Husband Joe Giudice Loses Appeal to Avoid Deportation to Italy

Joe Giudice on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On April 18, 2019, a judge denied Giudice's deportation appeal.
Bravo—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:41 PM EDT

(NEWARK, N.J.) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband Joe Giudice (JOO’-dys) has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy.

His attorneys said Thursday they are “extremely disappointed” by the Board of Immigration’s decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015. Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE