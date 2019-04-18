The National Enquirer to Be Sold to Former Hudson News Owner

Celebrity gossip dominates the covers of a National Enquirer magazine on April 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The tabloid National Enquirer is being sold to former head of Hudson News, James Cohen, according to the current parent company, American Media.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By BERNARD CONDON / AP
4:44 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — The National Enquirer is being sold to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News.

Tabloid owner American Media says it is selling the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. The deal comes after a rocky year for the tabloid in which it was caught up in a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

The tabloid has also been accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of trying to blackmail him by threatening to publish explicit photos of him. The tabloid denies the charges.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which also includes two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.

