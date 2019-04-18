Lyanna Mormont doesn’t just stand up for herself in Westeros. It turns out the actor behind the leader of Bear Island and everyone’s favorite Game of Thrones tough cookie keeps it real in the real world, too.

In an interview with The Cut, Bella Ramsey, the 15-year-old who plays Lyanna, spoke about what it’s like to play a little girl who exudes confidence in every moment — and gets to stick it to the patriarchy in every episode. Asked what she’ll miss the most about filming the show, which is now airing its eighth and final season, Ramsey had the most Lady Mormont response. “I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them,” she said.

As a pre-teen head of her House — Lyanna is a woman who should never be messed with. It’s no surprise the character’s awesomeness seems to mirror Ramsey’s.

The actor also said she’ll miss the confidence of Lyanna, a character who quickly became a fan-favorite after debuting in season six. “I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence,” she explained.

As the season progresses, who knows what’s in store for Lyanna — or anyone else. But we can be sure there’s more to come from this ferocious force.

