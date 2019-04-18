Hillary Clinton to Speak at the TIME 100 Summit on April 23 in New York, NY

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear at the TIME 100 Summit, the new live event extension of the annual TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world, on April 23, 2019 in New York, NY.

TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal will interview Clinton on the future of American politics. The event will also be live streamed at Time.com/summit.

The day-long TIME 100 Summit will convene leaders from past and present TIME 100 lists across a diverse range of sectors. Previously announced speakers include: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, entrepreneur Tyra Banks, partner of Cowboy Ventures Aileen Lee, producer Ryan Murphy, author and screenwriter Janet Mock, AI expert Kai-Fu Lee, artist JR, former U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chef Jose Andres, activist Tarana Burke, geneticist George Church, director Lee Daniels, conservationist Jane Goodall, CEO of Thrive Global Ariana Huffington, CBS This Morning host Gayle King, biologist Pradis Sabeti, founder of MSLO Martha Stewart, surgeon Giuliano Testa, and more.

For updates the speakers and agenda and additional information about the event, visit: Time100summit.com

