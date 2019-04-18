As the final season of Game of Thrones gets underway, fans have started to say goodbye to their favorite characters—and so are the actors who play them. After Emilia Clarke posted a photo riding her pre-CGI dragon Drogo before the premiere of the show’s eighth and final season, the actor who played her former husband, and Drogo’s namesake, Khal Drogo posted a goodbye of his own.

Actor Jason Momoa didn’t just bid farewell to his Game of Thrones character, but to his signature beard, too. For the first time since 2012, Momoa shaved off his famous facial hair, capturing it all in a video and sharing it with the world. As he sheared off the signature look he wore as a Dothraki and as a DC superhero, he said, “Goodbye Drogo, goodbye Arthur Curry, goodbye Declan.”

In the video, Momoa explains that he is parting ways with his beard in a bid to raise awareness of the destructive impact of plastics on the environment. “I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet,” he says in the video. “Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic.”

The once and future Khal Drogo succeeded in his mission to raise awareness of the issue as fans of both Aquaman and Game of Thrones are stunned at Momoa’s newly-shorn face.

